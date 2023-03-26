Prince Harry, Meghan Markle paying the price of a ‘failed PR campaign’

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s declining popularity is serving as the repercussions of their failed PR campaign.



Royal commentator and journalist Daniela Elser issues these claims and accusations.

She warns the plummeting popularity “Is the price that the Sussexes are paying for their palace campaign having failed to really gain a huge amount of PR ground.”

Before concluding she told NZ Herald “Harry might be fighting to squeeze some sort of admission or acknowledgment or even an apology gluten-free muffin basket (I’m guessing) from his family, but instead he ended up with an immovable palace, a King who has refused to give an inch and large chunks of Americans having gone off them.”