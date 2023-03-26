 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle paying the price of a ‘failed PR campaign’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s declining popularity is serving as the repercussions of their failed PR campaign.

Royal commentator and journalist Daniela Elser issues these claims and accusations.

She warns the plummeting popularity “Is the price that the Sussexes are paying for their palace campaign having failed to really gain a huge amount of PR ground.”

Before concluding she told NZ Herald “Harry might be fighting to squeeze some sort of admission or acknowledgment or even an apology gluten-free muffin basket (I’m guessing) from his family, but instead he ended up with an immovable palace, a King who has refused to give an inch and large chunks of Americans having gone off them.”

More From Entertainment:

Beomgyu from K-pop group TXT shows love for New Jeans

Beomgyu from K-pop group TXT shows love for New Jeans
K-pop group Stray Kids celebrate fifth anniversary

K-pop group Stray Kids celebrate fifth anniversary

Ariana Grande marks 10th anniversary of 'The Way' she recorded with late Mac Miller

Ariana Grande marks 10th anniversary of 'The Way' she recorded with late Mac Miller
BTS’ Jimin announces two remixes of his title track

BTS’ Jimin announces two remixes of his title track
BTS’ Jimin makes entrance into Spotify Global Top 50

BTS’ Jimin makes entrance into Spotify Global Top 50
‘John Wick’ star Keanu Reeves reveals his top 4 favorite movies

‘John Wick’ star Keanu Reeves reveals his top 4 favorite movies
Kate Middleton, Prince William both want fourth baby?

Kate Middleton, Prince William both want fourth baby?
King Charles honours soldiers with roles in Queen’s funeral

King Charles honours soldiers with roles in Queen’s funeral
'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm joins 'Mean Girls' musical movie

'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm joins 'Mean Girls' musical movie
Royals ‘only bit bruised’ while Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lost everything

Royals ‘only bit bruised’ while Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lost everything
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds click adorable snaps with their newborn at Wrexham

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds click adorable snaps with their newborn at Wrexham
Brian Cox pokes fun at Rupert Murdoch for getting engaged at 92

Brian Cox pokes fun at Rupert Murdoch for getting engaged at 92