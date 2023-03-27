Meghan Markle was told to have ‘skin to skin’ contact with baby Lilibet

Prince Harry is touching upon the labor room scenario as he welcomed daughter Lilibet with Meghan Markle.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes reveals how he helped the doctor pull out their little baby girl.

He pens: “I slid my hands under the tiny back and neck. Gently, but firmly, as I’d seen in films, I pulled our precious daughter from that world into this, and cradled her just a moment, trying to smile at her, to see her, but honestly, I couldn’t see anything. I wanted to say: Hello. I wanted to say: Where have you come from? I wanted to say: Is it better there? Is it peaceful?”

He adds: “Are you frightened? Don’t be, don’t be, all will be well. I’ll keep you safe. I surrendered her to Meg. Skin to skin, the nurse said.”