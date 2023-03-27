Prince Harry 'replayed long chat' with Queen over phone moments before her death

 
Prince Harry is touching upon the final phone call he made to Queen Elizabeth II four days before she passed away.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he replayed the memories of his chat with Her Majesty as he was on his way to see her on the day of her death.

Harry pens in memoir ‘Spare’: “I spent much of the flight staring at the clouds, replaying the last time I’d spoken with Granny. Four days earlier, long chat on the phone. We’d touched on many topics. Her health, of course. The Braemar Games—she was sorry about not being well enough to attend. We talked also about the biblical drought.”

He adds: “The lawn at Frogmore, where Meg and I were staying, was in terrible shape. Looks like the top of my head, Granny! Balding and brown in patches. She laughed. I told her to take care, I looked forward to seeing her soon.”

