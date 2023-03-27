Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid on Instagram?

 
entertainment
Monday Mar 27 2023
A look at Zayn Malik's Instagram account shows that he is not following Gigi Hadid.

The supermodel, however, is following the father of the former couple's daughter on the Facebook-owned app.

Zayn Malik is following only 18 Instagram accounts including that of Selena Gomez's.

Selena and Zayn were recently spotted together at New York City. Their recent appearance has sparked dating rumors among fans.

According to a report by People, their appearance went viral on TikTok after a user shared a text exchange with a friend of hers who claimed she was present at the same time as rumored couple at an unnamed restaurant in the city. However, media teams Gomez and Malik have not responded to rumors as of yet.


