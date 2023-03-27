 
entertainment
Monday Mar 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry faces protest for killing Afghan fighters

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Prince Harry faces protest for killing Afghan fighters

Prince Harry's claim about killing the Taliban during his mission in Afghanistan has come to haunt him.

According to a report, an exiled anti-war Russian artist is planning to "drench" St Paul's Cathedral in human blood this month, to protest against Prince Harry's 'boasts' over killing 25 Afghan fighters.

Andrei Molodkin famously created a sculpture featuring an image of Vladimir Putin that was filled with blood donated by Ukrainian fighters.

Express.co.uk reported that Molodkin, who has had to flee Russia for France, is aiming to project a sculpture featuring human blood donated by Afghans on to St Paul's in the coming days, along with footage of the Duke of Sussex.

The Duke of Sussex faced criticism for revealing in his 'Spare' memoir how he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving in Afghanistan, saying the number did not fill him "with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me".

 Molodkin said Harry's remarks made him "very, very angry" and his plan is to "drench St Paul's Cathedral in the blood of Afghan people".


More From Entertainment:

50 Cent sends condolences to Druski's family, says he thought the comedian has died

50 Cent sends condolences to Druski's family, says he thought the comedian has died

Kelly Clarkson announces new album

Kelly Clarkson announces new album

Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid on Instagram?

Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid on Instagram?
Prince Harry spotted in Miami without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry spotted in Miami without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry received 'condolences' from Britons on commercial flight from Scotland

Prince Harry received 'condolences' from Britons on commercial flight from Scotland
Prince Harry 'replayed long chat' with Queen over phone moments before her death

Prince Harry 'replayed long chat' with Queen over phone moments before her death
Meghan Markle asked Harry to check ‘BBC’ for Queen on plane to Scotland

Meghan Markle asked Harry to check ‘BBC’ for Queen on plane to Scotland
Prince Harry admits ‘unknown number’ told him Queen health has ‘taken a turn’

Prince Harry admits ‘unknown number’ told him Queen health has ‘taken a turn’
Prince Harry spills REAL reason Meghan Markle was not allowed at Queen deathbed

Prince Harry spills REAL reason Meghan Markle was not allowed at Queen deathbed
Meghan Markle wrote love poem for Harry on being ‘Spare’

Meghan Markle wrote love poem for Harry on being ‘Spare’
Meghan Markle was told to have ‘skin to skin’ contact with baby Lilibet

Meghan Markle was told to have ‘skin to skin’ contact with baby Lilibet
Snoop Dogg reacts to Chris Rock's bitting joke: 'Chris Rock is my friend'

Snoop Dogg reacts to Chris Rock's bitting joke: 'Chris Rock is my friend'