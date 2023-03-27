Rashida Jones joins cast of 'In The Blink of an Eye'

Award-winning director of WALL-E, Andrew Stanton is making a comeback with a new live action film, having already cast two big names.

Sci-Fi In the Blink of An Eye dives into the history of the world, exploring the themes of hope, love and connection.

Ghostbusters and Saturday Night Live alumni Kate McKinnon and Parks and Recreation and The Office US' Rashida Jones have both been cast for the feature, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jones is reportedly playing an anthropology professor who is cares for her dying mother. Her storyline is central to the film and is one of three key ones that interconnect over the course of the film.

Production is set to begin in the following days in Vancouver.

Stanton has previously directed for Disney and also made episodes of Stranger Things, Better Call Saul, Legion and For All Mankind .

Finding Nemo and WALL-E won Stanton two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature. He was also nominated for three Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay, for Finding Nemo, WALL-E, and Toy Story (1995), and for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for Toy Story 3 (2010). WALL-E has also been inducted into the National Film Registry.