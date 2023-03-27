 
Monday Mar 27 2023
Web Desk

Dia Mirza reveals why she did a dark film like 'Bheed'

Web Desk

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Dia 'thanks' director Anubhav Sinha for making her a part of this story

Actress Dia Mirza, who featured in Anubhav Sinha’s socio-political film Bheed, unveils why she did the film in the first place.

While sharing the real reason, she penned a long note her Instagram in which she also thanked director Sinha for making her a part of this impactful film.

She wrote: "I am so grateful for all the kind words coming our way for #Bheed Thank you so much! I did this movie for our children. So they can watch it some day and learn the power of empathy. Thank you @anubhavsinhaa, hazaar baar thank you for making me a part of this story.”

"For all the new Mamma’s out there, finding it hard to get back to work, know this - we are better parents when we choose to do all that gives us joy. Our children will learn to appreciate and respect that we go to work too.”

Anusbhav’s directorial is based on the dark coronavirus pandemic times that spread chaos all over the world and created borders within countries.

Bheed featuring Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Kapur, Ashutosh and other released in theatres on March 24, reports Indiatoday. 

