Prince Harry holds crucial talks with King Charles in UK?

Prince Harry, who Monday appeared in London’s High Court to attend a hearing in his claim against a UK's media group over allegations of 'unlawful' information gathering, could meet his father King Charles III to address the issues before attending the Coronation in May.



Prince Harry is in touch with palace about coronation's plans. Discussions are reportedly ongoing about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's involvement in the celebrations, including whether their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will appear on the balcony.

However, some media outlets, citing sources, claim it is unlikely the Duke will meet King Charles over the coming days as the monarch is too busy.

Meghan and Harry reportedly want to be part of the "special family moment" when royals gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the King's historic event.



The California-based couple were invited by King Charles earlier this month and it is believed they will attend it even though they have not confirmed it publicly.

Harry, according to an insider, wants to get assurance of some respect from the palace before taking any decision about his and family's appearance in the coronation.



Meghan's hubby has already shared his intentions about holding talks with his royal relatives to address the issues, but the palace has not responded as per Harry's desire due to the Duke's allegations against the Firm.

But, Now it's being speculated and claimed that King Charles has given green light to his younger son and ready to listen to him.

Harry, last year, joined a group of high-profile figures, including singer Elton John, in legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail, the Mail on Sunday and the Mail Online.