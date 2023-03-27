 
Monday Mar 27 2023
Web Desk

Netflix's 'Hellbound' actor Yoo Ah In’s future projects postponed

Web Desk

Monday Mar 27, 2023

A source from Netflix released a statement on March 27th concerning his unreleased projects
South Korean star Yoo Ah In is seeing the postponement of his unreleased projects. The projects that have been pushed back are called Goodbye Earth and The Match.

The actor has been shrouded in controversy due to a drug scandal where he was asked to provide hair and urine samples. The samples tested positive for illegal use of marijuana, ketamine and Propofol. He has been recast in his hit Netflix show Hellbound.

A source from Netflix released a statement on March 27th concerning his unreleased projects: 

“Following discussion with the production team, we have decided to tentatively postpone the release of ‘Goodbye Earth.’ We will inform you again of the specific release schedule once it is confirmed. We are carrying out discussion regarding the film ‘The Match’ with the production company ACEMAKER and related affiliates, and we have decided to temporarily postpone the release.” 

