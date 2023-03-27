 
Mansoor Usman Awan appointed Attorney General for Pakistan

time Monday Mar 27, 2023

Mansoor Usman Awan. — Geo News
Mansoor Usman Awan. — Geo News

  • President Alvi approves appointment under Article 100.
  • Ex-AGP leaves post after less than two months in office.
  • Awan holds an LLM degree from Harvard Law School.

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi Monday appointed Mansoor Usman Awan as the new Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) after accepting Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi's resignation, who left the post after less than two months in the office.

The appointment was approved by the president under Article 100 of the Constitution, a statement from the Aiwan-e-Sadar said, adding that his status will be equal to a federal minister.

Elahi was picked for the coveted post after Awan last year declined to become the attorney general as — despite the president approving his appointment — he was not officially notified.

The government then faced embarrassment from the judiciary for not filling this important constitutional post after ex-AGP Ashtar Ausaf tendered his resignation in October last year.

Awan holds a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Harvard Law School, USA, and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Punjab where he stood first. He was awarded the Justice M Jan Memorial gold medal for obtaining first position in jurisprudence and Charles Earl Bevan Petman Law Prize for first position in criminal law.

Awan is a recipient of the Harvard Law School Dean’s Award for Leadership (2005). At Harvard Law, he was elected as the LLM Representative to Harvard Law School Council and he also served as the vice president of the Harvard Graduate Council.

