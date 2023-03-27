 
Virat Kohli reveals how his plan to surprise Anushka Sharma failed

Virat Kohli reveals how he wanted to surprise Anushka Sharma at Mumbai airport but since actress figured it out somehow hence the plan ended up becoming a failure.

The couple appeared at Indian Sports Honours 2023 and played fun games answering questions about each other. Anushka revealed how its always Virat planning surprises in their relationship. During the same segment, Virat revealed that he recently planned a surprise for wife, and somehow she ended up guessing it.

Narrating the event, he said, “Recently she went for a shoot to Bangkok. She had gone by herself and I was with Vamika at home. She told me 'please stay with her. No need to come to the airport.' Toh galti kya kari maine, mai utha hua tha aur maine message kar diya ‘have you landed?’ Mai jab pahucha waha pe I was like ‘chance hi nahi hai isko pata hoga'.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen in Chakda Xpress next.

