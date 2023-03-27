 
Showbiz
Monday Mar 27 2023
Neha Dhupia expresses gratitude towards Pradeep Sarkar

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Neha Dhupia mourns loss of Pradeek Sarkar 

Neha Dhupia mourns loss of filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar revealing that he gave her first break. She also talked about how the loss is hitting her hard and she is grateful eternally that she got a chance to know such a great artist.

Expressing her grief, she said, “Everybody talks about me working with him on Helicopter Eela (2018). That’s not true. I am here because of him. The first time I ever faced the camera, he was the one who called the shots. I did a music video for Euphoria called Sha Na Na Na Na. I remember him in casting me and saying, ‘you it in to become an actor’,”

She continued, “He would find humour in everything, and he would look for perfection and everything. I can’t believe he is gone”.

Giving a personal touch, she shared, “I will always remember him having a laugh in the most adverse situations. He just had this happy face. When we were shooting for Helicopter Eela, he fed us the most delicious food. I am here because of him”.

