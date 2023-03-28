‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 will reportedly be set in this Asian location

 
The White Lotus is reportedly heading to Thailand, per multiple sources close to the production that told Variety.

The first two season of Mike White’s popular HBO show were shot at the Four Seasons resorts located in Hawaii and Italy, respectively.

Now, it’s possible that production will be heading to a new location, which happens to be at one of the luxury hotel giant’s four properties in Thailand, which are located in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and the Golden Triangle, the outlet reported.

White not only writes and directs the show, but he also executive produces it alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Previously, the showrunner hinted that the upcoming season of the show will be taking place in Asia and will focus on “death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White said in a clip pegged at the end of the Season 2 finale.

“I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

While the filming for Season 3 is yet to begin, it was reported that White has been spending time in Thailand picking out sites.

Moreover, since Season 2 features a new primary ensemble cast, there is a good chance that many fresh faces would be featured in the new season, and possible some from the vicinity.

