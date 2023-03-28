 
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson reveals ex Prince Andrew supports her career move

Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Sarah Ferguson revealed that both of her Mills & Boon novels may become period TV dramas.

In an interview with the Mirror, Fergie revealed that her historical fiction being turned into TV shows.

“I’m going to let you into a secret, We have been talking to production companies and there is real interest in turning both novels into a period TV drama,” Fergie enthused to the outlet.

“I am so excited about it, I would love to see someone like Jess Buckley play my heroine.”

Despite the gruelling schedule, Fergie added that her daughters, Princess Eugene and Princess Beatrice are “hugely supportive”, while her ex-husband Prince Andrew thinks of her books as “fabulous.”

The Duchess of York, 63, debuted her first historical novel published by Mills & Boon in the August of 2021, when the publisher released Her Heart for a Compass.

The novel, which followed the adventures of Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott, a Scottish aristocrat who really existed and is loosely related to Fergie, garnered her much success

She is currently preparing for the release of her latest novel, A Most Intriguing Lady. In this novel, the heroine is a younger sister of Lady Margaret – Lady Mary Montagu Douglas Scott.

Before she was pitching for her novels as TV shows, this would not be the first time Fergie worked for the small screen. In 2009, the Duchess was one of the producers of the Academy Award-nominated The Young Victoria.

She has also fronted documentaries including The Duchess on the Estate and The Duchess in Hull, and is said to be keen on making more.

“One thing I would like to do is front a documentary about the challenges facing the environment,” she said at the time. “I feel very strongly that my generation bears a heavy responsibility to address issues like climate change and plastic in the oceans so that our children and grandchildren inherit a sustainable planet.”

