time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and wife Rochelle announce their separation

AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle are pressing pause on their marriage, according to TMZ.

The Backstreet Boys singer, 45, and Rochelle, 41, are separating after 11 years of marriage, but they do plan to reunite in the future, they confirm.

“Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future,” the couple said in a joint statement to multiple outlets.

“The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time.

“Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved.”

The couple tied the knot in December 2011 at the Beverly Hills Hotel, after they began dating in 2009. The two are parents to daughters Elliott, 10, and Lyric, 6.

In between performing Backstreet Boys’ biggest hits around the world, AJ competed on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars in 2020 with partner Cheryl Burke.

Before being eliminated, AJ danced to Ain’t That a Kick in the Head by Dean Martin in tribute to his wife.

“She’s my superhero,” he told Us Weekly after the September 2020 performance. “She has been through hell and back with me. If there was an award for everything that she does on the daily, she deserves them all.”

He added, “The greatest reward that I get from her on the daily is just a constant affirmation of love. She’s always there for me, it doesn’t matter what it is. She’s very supportive. She’s a great listener. We have amazing conversations—sometimes until the wee hours of the morning.”

