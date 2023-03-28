 
time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Harry Styles thanks fans as he bags Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023
Harry Styles won big at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 as he lifted the Artist of the Year trophy on Monday.

The As It Was crooner, 29, missed the star-studded ceremony, which was held at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.

While sStyles was absent at the show, he did thank his fans via a video message after winning the honour.

The Don’t Worry Darling star also took home awards for Favorite residency for Love On Tour and Favorite tour style.

In his video message, Styles said, “I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone at the iHearts Awards for giving me this prestigious honor of Artist of the Year.”

“It is very kind of you and I’m sorry that I can’t be there with you tonight. I hope you’re all having a wonderful evening, and thank you very much. Take care,” as per Opoyi.

Styles, who is currently in Japan for Love on Tour gigs, was nominated for multiple awards this year including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Music Video for As It Was, and Favorite Residency for Love on Tour.

He also tied with Taylor Swift and Lizzo with eight major nominations as the most recognized artists of the show.

Styles’ latest win come after he was spotted with model and actress Emily Ratajkowski. The rumored pair was seen kissing on the streets of Tokyo, Japan, a few days ago.

