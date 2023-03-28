 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Walt Disney begins 7,000 layoffs

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Walt Disney begins 7,000 layoffs
Walt Disney begins 7,000 layoffs

LOS ANGELES: Walt Disney on Monday began 7,000 layoffs announced earlier this year, as it seeks to control costs and create a more "streamlined" business, according to a letter Chief Executive Bob Iger sent to employees.

Several major divisions of the company - Disney Entertainment, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, and corporate - will be impacted, according to a person familiar with the matter. ESPN is not touched by this week's round of cuts, but is anticipated to be included in later rounds.

The entertainment industry has undergone a retrenchment since its early euphoric embrace of video streaming, when established media companies lost billions as they launched competitors to Netflix.

Media companies started to rein in spending when Netflix posted its first loss of subscribers in a decade in early 2022, and Wall Street began prioritizing profitability over subscriber growth.

Iger said Disney would begin notifying the first group of employees who are impacted by the workforce reductions over the next four days. A second, larger round of job cuts will happen in April, "with several thousand more staff reductions." The final round will start before the beginning of the summer, the letter said.

The Burbank entertainment conglomerate announced in February that it would eliminate 7,000 jobs as part of an effort to save $5.5 billion in costs and make its money-losing streaming business profitable.

"The difficult reality of many colleagues and friends leaving Disney is not something we take lightly," Iger wrote, noting that many "bring a lifelong passion for Disney" to their work. (AFP)

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles thanks fans as he bags Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Harry Styles thanks fans as he bags Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and wife Rochelle announce their separation

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and wife Rochelle announce their separation
Jessica Chastain to lead Apple's 'The Savant'

Jessica Chastain to lead Apple's 'The Savant'
Prince Harry and William were ‘lost souls’ before marrying their wives video

Prince Harry and William were ‘lost souls’ before marrying their wives
King Charles Birthday Parade: final inspection of troops carried out

King Charles Birthday Parade: final inspection of troops carried out
Priyanka Chopra finally opens up about moving to 'USA' to work

Priyanka Chopra finally opens up about moving to 'USA' to work
Reese Witherspoon ‘disappointed and upset’ after parting ways with Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon ‘disappointed and upset’ after parting ways with Jim Toth

'Yellowjackets' season 2 opener becomes Showtime’s most-streamed debut

'Yellowjackets' season 2 opener becomes Showtime’s most-streamed debut

Sarah Ferguson reveals ex Prince Andrew supports her career move video

Sarah Ferguson reveals ex Prince Andrew supports her career move
‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 will reportedly be set in this Asian location

‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 will reportedly be set in this Asian location
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert of Monaco spotted together amid divorce rumours

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert of Monaco spotted together amid divorce rumours
‘Cillian is phenomenal’, Matt Damon declares after watching ‘Oppenheimer’

‘Cillian is phenomenal’, Matt Damon declares after watching ‘Oppenheimer’