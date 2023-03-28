Kangana Ranaut reacts to Priyanka Chopra's reason of leaving 'Bollywood'

Kangana says 'everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her'

Kangana Ranaut shares her stance after hearing Priyanka Chopra’s reason to leave Bollywood and moving to USA for work.

Kangana blames Karan Johar and accuses him for harassing Priyanka to a point where she found the need to move away.

PC’s article has been going viral that reveals the actress had a beef with people in Bollywood. It also stated that she was being pushed to the corner.

Ranaut shared the article and wrote: “This is what @priyankachopra has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry” a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her."

“Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India."

The Tanu Weds Manu actress further added: “This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK. His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders."

Priyanka Chopra got a wonderful kickstart in Hollywood as she starred in 2015 series Quantico as the main lead. She also got the opportunity to feature in songs like Exotic and In My City, reports News18.