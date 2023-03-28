 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Drew Barrymore celebrates reunion with Ever After costars on 25th anniversary

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Drew Barrymore celebrates reunion with Ever After costars on 25th anniversary
Drew Barrymore celebrates reunion with Ever After costars on 25th anniversary

Drew Barrymore has recently celebrated her reunion with Ever After costars Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds for the movie’s 25th anniversary in a special The Drew Barrymore Show.

“It gets me emotional every time I hear that song,” said the Never Been Kissed actress.

Drew continued, “You know what it's not even a show. We're just here in a time machine back 25 years ago because it's the 25th anniversary of Ever After.”

“I literally can't even believe that I get to be here with my sisters — my stepsisters — Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds,” stated the 48-year-old.

Earlier this year, Barrymore told Entertainment Tonight about how Ever After “changed the way” she saw the world after doing this movie.

Drew mentioned, “I know creative things have [changed my life] for me in my life, not only when I was a kid but when I was in my early 20s.”

“I did Ever After. I was like, ‘I don't think I would be the same person without giving a spin on what we think a princess is supposed to be’,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez shares sweet PDA moment with Ben Affleck at ‘Air’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez shares sweet PDA moment with Ben Affleck at ‘Air’ premiere
Rachel McAdams claims life ‘gets easier’ over time

Rachel McAdams claims life ‘gets easier’ over time
Rachel McAdams reveals she would love to return to Mean Girls franchise

Rachel McAdams reveals she would love to return to Mean Girls franchise
Liv Tyler returns to Marvel in ‘Captain America 4’

Liv Tyler returns to Marvel in ‘Captain America 4’
Justin Bieber feels ‘pressure of music biz’ isn’t good for him, considers early retirement

Justin Bieber feels ‘pressure of music biz’ isn’t good for him, considers early retirement
Walt Disney begins 7,000 layoffs

Walt Disney begins 7,000 layoffs
Harry Styles thanks fans as he bags Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Harry Styles thanks fans as he bags Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Brie Larson validates fan theory about her 'Fast X' character

Brie Larson validates fan theory about her 'Fast X' character
Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and wife Rochelle announce their separation

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and wife Rochelle announce their separation
Jessica Chastain to lead Apple's 'The Savant'

Jessica Chastain to lead Apple's 'The Savant'
Prince Harry and William were ‘lost souls’ before marrying their wives video

Prince Harry and William were ‘lost souls’ before marrying their wives
King Charles Birthday Parade: final inspection of troops carried out

King Charles Birthday Parade: final inspection of troops carried out