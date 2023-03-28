Drew Barrymore celebrates reunion with Ever After costars on 25th anniversary

Tuesday Mar 28, 2023
Drew Barrymore has recently celebrated her reunion with Ever After costars Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds for the movie’s 25th anniversary in a special The Drew Barrymore Show.
“It gets me emotional every time I hear that song,” said the Never Been Kissed actress.
Drew continued, “You know what it's not even a show. We're just here in a time machine back 25 years ago because it's the 25th anniversary of Ever After.”
“I literally can't even believe that I get to be here with my sisters — my stepsisters — Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds,” stated the 48-year-old.
Earlier this year, Barrymore told Entertainment Tonight about how Ever After “changed the way” she saw the world after doing this movie.
Drew mentioned, “I know creative things have [changed my life] for me in my life, not only when I was a kid but when I was in my early 20s.”
“I did Ever After. I was like, ‘I don't think I would be the same person without giving a spin on what we think a princess is supposed to be’,” she added.