Justin Bieber feels ‘pressure of music biz’ isn’t good for him, considers early retirement

Justin Bieber is reportedly calling it quits on the music world to focus on his health and marriage with his wife Hailey Bieber.

The latest claims have come to light amid reports that the STAY singer, 29, has been struggling with the "pressure" that comes with his busy career.

Justin, who cancelled all of the remaining dates of his Justice world tour, following a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, has been dealing with a lot of pressure and wants to put a hold on it.

A source told Radar Online, “Justin hasn’t felt right with the world for some time, and his stardom weighs heavily on him.”



“Even his therapist says if what he’s doing makes him unhappy, he should make the hard decision to set it aside,” the insider added.

The source further added, “Justin feels the pressure of the music biz isn’t good for him. He just wants to disappear with Hailey and enjoy his money.”

Justin tied the knot with the model, 26, in 2018. The Rhode beauty founder has been a constant source of support for the Peaches singer.

Hailey, in her interview with Vogue, opened up about the challenges of supporting someone with mental health issues, “It’s not easy to be with somebody who’s going through what Justin’s going through.”

Expressing her love and commitment to Justin, Hailey said, “I wouldn’t want to be with anybody else.”