 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber feels ‘pressure of music biz’ isn’t good for him, considers early retirement

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Justin Bieber feels ‘pressure of music biz’ isn’t good for him, considers early retirement
Justin Bieber feels ‘pressure of music biz’ isn’t good for him, considers early retirement

Justin Bieber is reportedly calling it quits on the music world to focus on his health and marriage with his wife Hailey Bieber.

The latest claims have come to light amid reports that the STAY singer, 29, has been struggling with the "pressure" that comes with his busy career.

Justin, who cancelled all of the remaining dates of his Justice world tour, following a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, has been dealing with a lot of pressure and wants to put a hold on it.

A source told Radar Online, “Justin hasn’t felt right with the world for some time, and his stardom weighs heavily on him.”

“Even his therapist says if what he’s doing makes him unhappy, he should make the hard decision to set it aside,” the insider added.

The source further added, “Justin feels the pressure of the music biz isn’t good for him. He just wants to disappear with Hailey and enjoy his money.”

Justin tied the knot with the model, 26, in 2018. The Rhode beauty founder has been a constant source of support for the Peaches singer.

Hailey, in her interview with Vogue, opened up about the challenges of supporting someone with mental health issues, “It’s not easy to be with somebody who’s going through what Justin’s going through.”

Expressing her love and commitment to Justin, Hailey said, “I wouldn’t want to be with anybody else.”

More From Entertainment:

Walt Disney begins 7,000 layoffs

Walt Disney begins 7,000 layoffs
Harry Styles thanks fans as he bags Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Harry Styles thanks fans as he bags Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Brie Larson validates fan theory about her 'Fast X' character

Brie Larson validates fan theory about her 'Fast X' character
Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and wife Rochelle announce their separation

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and wife Rochelle announce their separation
Jessica Chastain to lead Apple's 'The Savant'

Jessica Chastain to lead Apple's 'The Savant'
Prince Harry and William were ‘lost souls’ before marrying their wives video

Prince Harry and William were ‘lost souls’ before marrying their wives
King Charles Birthday Parade: final inspection of troops carried out

King Charles Birthday Parade: final inspection of troops carried out
Priyanka Chopra finally opens up about moving to 'USA' to work

Priyanka Chopra finally opens up about moving to 'USA' to work
Reese Witherspoon ‘disappointed and upset’ after parting ways with Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon ‘disappointed and upset’ after parting ways with Jim Toth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend Coronation only to ‘get work’ video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend Coronation only to ‘get work’
'Yellowjackets' season 2 opener becomes Showtime’s most-streamed debut

'Yellowjackets' season 2 opener becomes Showtime’s most-streamed debut

Sarah Ferguson reveals ex Prince Andrew supports her career move video

Sarah Ferguson reveals ex Prince Andrew supports her career move