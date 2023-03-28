 
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
Liv Tyler returns to Marvel in ‘Captain America 4’

Liv Tyler returns to Marvel in ‘Captain America 4’

Liv Tyler is returning to Marvel more than a decade after starring in The Incredible Hulk.

Tyler has joined the cast of Captain America 4, titled Captain America: New World Order at present, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The The Lord of the Rings actress will reprise the role of scientist Betty Ross who is the daughter of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt, portrayed by Harrison Ford in the new installment.

Tyler’s Ross was not seen again after appearing in 2008's Hulk movie. Hurt’s Ross had a role in Captain America: Civil War (2016), while Tim Roth, who played the villain Abomination, was a key part of the Disney+ series She-Hulk. Tim Blake Nelson, another Incredible Hulk alum, is also returning for New World Order.

Liv Tyler achieved critical recognition following her movies Heavy and Empire Records (both 1995), as well as That Thing You Do! . She is also widely loved for Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Outside of film, she starred in the HBO supernatural drama series The Leftovers and the BBC period drama series Gunpowder, the ITV/Hulu period drama series Harlots and Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star

