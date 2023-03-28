 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Rachel McAdams reveals she would love to return to Mean Girls franchise

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Rachel McAdams reveals she would love to return to Mean Girls franchise
Rachel McAdams reveals she would love to return to Mean Girls franchise

Rachel McAdams has recently revealed she would return for the upcoming Mean Girls musical movie.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rachel was asked whether she would potentially be being involved for the Mean Girls musical movie.

Gushing over Tina Fey who wrote the screenplay for original Mean Girls movie, Rachel said, “She's the greatest.”

Rachel, who is currently promoting her new movie Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, continued, “The original Regina George actress isn't in the works to make an appearance.”

“We'll see how it all shakes out,” added the 44-year-old actress.

Moreover, Rachel commended Renée Rapp to reprise the character in the Mean Girls Broadway musical.

“I don't think she can do any wrong. She is amazing,” stated the actress.

Rache pointed out, “She's already got me beat with that voice. So, I'm just excited to see her incarnation.”

“It's such a great character. It's so much fun to play, so I hope she has a great time with it. And I can't wait to see,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez shares sweet PDA moment with Ben Affleck at ‘Air’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez shares sweet PDA moment with Ben Affleck at ‘Air’ premiere
Liv Tyler returns to Marvel in ‘Captain America 4’

Liv Tyler returns to Marvel in ‘Captain America 4’
Justin Bieber feels ‘pressure of music biz’ isn’t good for him, considers early retirement

Justin Bieber feels ‘pressure of music biz’ isn’t good for him, considers early retirement
Drew Barrymore celebrates reunion with Ever After costars on 25th anniversary

Drew Barrymore celebrates reunion with Ever After costars on 25th anniversary
Walt Disney begins 7,000 layoffs

Walt Disney begins 7,000 layoffs
Harry Styles thanks fans as he bags Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Harry Styles thanks fans as he bags Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Brie Larson validates fan theory about her 'Fast X' character

Brie Larson validates fan theory about her 'Fast X' character
Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and wife Rochelle announce their separation

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and wife Rochelle announce their separation
Jessica Chastain to lead Apple's 'The Savant'

Jessica Chastain to lead Apple's 'The Savant'
Prince Harry and William were ‘lost souls’ before marrying their wives video

Prince Harry and William were ‘lost souls’ before marrying their wives
King Charles Birthday Parade: final inspection of troops carried out

King Charles Birthday Parade: final inspection of troops carried out
Priyanka Chopra finally opens up about moving to 'USA' to work

Priyanka Chopra finally opens up about moving to 'USA' to work