 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez shares sweet PDA moment with Ben Affleck at ‘Air’ premiere

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Jennifer Lopez shares sweet PDA moment with Ben Affleck at ‘Air’ premiere
Jennifer Lopez shares sweet PDA moment with Ben Affleck at ‘Air’ premiere

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez turned heads at the red carpet premiere of Affleck's new movie, Air on Monday.

Jennifer Lopez shares sweet PDA moment with Ben Affleck at ‘Air’ premiere

The beloved Hollywood couple put on a PDA show on the red carpet while posing for pictures outside the Regency Village Theatre in West Hollywood.

J. Lo and Affleck looked every inch the happy couple as they wrapped their arms around each other and kissed at the premiere afterparty.

For the star-studded event, Lopez wowed in a gorgeous gown featuring a semi-sheer glittering beige top with silver embellishments and a neon green skirt.

The Batman actor, looked dapper in a dark navy blue suit. Speaking at the event, Affleck took a moment to thank his wife for joining him on this venture.

“This has been a joy, and I want to just enjoy this moment for one second,” he said. “And I want to say that none of it would be possible — this company, this movie, this joy tonight — without the love and support of my wife who means more to me than anything in the world.”

“I want to say thank you. I love you. You mean the world to me. You’re fabulous, you’re amazing, you’re wonderful, good, kind, magnificent and I love you,” said Affleck.

Affleck and Lopez were joined by Affleck's friend and costar Matt Damon at the afterparty. Also in attendance were Adriana Lima and her husband Andre Lemmers, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and actor Marlon Wayans.

Affleck directorial and starring film Air will mark Amazon’s first global theatrical release on April 5.

More From Entertainment:

Rachel McAdams reveals she would love to return to Mean Girls franchise

Rachel McAdams reveals she would love to return to Mean Girls franchise
Liv Tyler returns to Marvel in ‘Captain America 4’

Liv Tyler returns to Marvel in ‘Captain America 4’
Justin Bieber feels ‘pressure of music biz’ isn’t good for him, considers early retirement

Justin Bieber feels ‘pressure of music biz’ isn’t good for him, considers early retirement
Drew Barrymore celebrates reunion with Ever After costars on 25th anniversary

Drew Barrymore celebrates reunion with Ever After costars on 25th anniversary
Walt Disney begins 7,000 layoffs

Walt Disney begins 7,000 layoffs
Harry Styles thanks fans as he bags Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Harry Styles thanks fans as he bags Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Brie Larson validates fan theory about her 'Fast X' character

Brie Larson validates fan theory about her 'Fast X' character
Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and wife Rochelle announce their separation

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and wife Rochelle announce their separation
Jessica Chastain to lead Apple's 'The Savant'

Jessica Chastain to lead Apple's 'The Savant'
Prince Harry and William were ‘lost souls’ before marrying their wives video

Prince Harry and William were ‘lost souls’ before marrying their wives
King Charles Birthday Parade: final inspection of troops carried out

King Charles Birthday Parade: final inspection of troops carried out
Priyanka Chopra finally opens up about moving to 'USA' to work

Priyanka Chopra finally opens up about moving to 'USA' to work