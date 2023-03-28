 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston reflects on wearing ‘beautiful’ desi lehenga in ‘Murder Mystery 2’

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Jennifer Aniston reflects on wearing ‘beautiful’ desi lehenga in ‘Murder Mystery 2’
Jennifer Aniston reflects on wearing ‘beautiful’ desi lehenga in ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Jennifer Aniston dropped jaws as she donned an ivory-hued chikankari lehenga in Murder Mystery 2 teaser. 

The Hollywood actress recently spoke of her experience of wearing the traditional dress while promoting the upcoming Netflix comedy.

Aniston, 54, during her virtual interview with PTI, praised the "beautiful" lehenga by famed Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Jennifer Aniston reflects on wearing ‘beautiful’ desi lehenga in ‘Murder Mystery 2’

The Friends alum revealed that renowned Hollywood costume designer Debra Mcguire had picked the ensemble for her, which she wore during an Indian wedding sequence in the film.

Aniston described the dress, which took approximately three months to create, as a "beautiful" attire. "It was extremely heavy and I wasn't expecting that,” she said.

“So much respect for all the beautiful women of India who have to not only wear it, but dance. We had a really good time," she added.

Aniston’s co-star Adam Sandler, who was also part of the conversation, said Aniston "looked stunning" in the lehenga.

"Thank you, sweetheart," she responded to her co-star's praise.

Aniston also spoke about shooting the Indian wedding sequence, "And the wardrobe department? That was a lot of people. There were tons of people and it was gorgeous. The set was so beautiful too.”

“The wedding scene was the longest part to shoot. The music was so great too. I think the tradition to dance at a wedding was so incredible. We experienced the Indian wedding. Does the elephant also come into the wedding usually?" she added.

Murder Mystery 2 will stream on Netflix from March 31.

More From Entertainment:

Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident trial goes viral

Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident trial goes viral
Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ gets fall release date

Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ gets fall release date
Chris Pine hopes ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ will ‘make people feel better’

Chris Pine hopes ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ will ‘make people feel better’
‘John Wick 5’ back on the drawing board after box-office triumph

‘John Wick 5’ back on the drawing board after box-office triumph
Jennifer Lopez shares sweet PDA moment with Ben Affleck at ‘Air’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez shares sweet PDA moment with Ben Affleck at ‘Air’ premiere
Rachel McAdams claims life ‘gets easier’ over time

Rachel McAdams claims life ‘gets easier’ over time
Rachel McAdams reveals she would love to return to Mean Girls franchise

Rachel McAdams reveals she would love to return to Mean Girls franchise
Liv Tyler returns to Marvel in ‘Captain America 4’

Liv Tyler returns to Marvel in ‘Captain America 4’
Justin Bieber feels ‘pressure of music biz’ isn’t good for him, considers early retirement

Justin Bieber feels ‘pressure of music biz’ isn’t good for him, considers early retirement
Drew Barrymore celebrates reunion with Ever After costars on 25th anniversary

Drew Barrymore celebrates reunion with Ever After costars on 25th anniversary
Emily Ratajkowski reportedly ‘betrayed’ Olivia Wilde with Harry Styles fling video

Emily Ratajkowski reportedly ‘betrayed’ Olivia Wilde with Harry Styles fling
Walt Disney begins 7,000 layoffs

Walt Disney begins 7,000 layoffs