time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
Nick Jonas flaunts his and daughter Malti’s adorable matching sneakers

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Nick Jonas sent the internet into an emotional meltdown as he shared an adorable picture of a pair of his shoes next to a miniature pair of the same shoe of his 14-month-old daughter Malti Marie.

The Wings singer turned to his Instagram Stories over the weekend and showed off his daughter Malti’s adorable sneakers next to his Nike shoes.

“Daddy x Daughter,” the Jealous singer captioned the sweet snap, which ultimately left his fans in awe.

Nick shares Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, 1, with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, who first revealed their baby’s face at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in January.

Meanwhile, the Quantico actress also posted a picture of their daughter on her Instagram Story, showing the little munchkin fast asleep on top of a bed.

"Bedtime stories," Priyanka, 40, wrote alongside the picture.

Nick shared the picture amid news that the Jonas Brothers will make their return to the Saturday Night Live stage later next month on April 8, announced NBC on Monday. 

