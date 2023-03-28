Jaya Bachchan comes to Madhuri's support amid 'The Big Bang Theory' remarks

Urmila Matondkar also comes forward to support Madhuri Dixit

Jaya Bachchan lashes out at actor Kunal Nayyar for using an offensive term for Madhuri Dixit in The Big Bang Theory season 2.

After hearing about the derogatory remark, Jaya came out in support of MD and stated: "Is this man (Kunal Nayyar) insane? Badi gandi zubaan hai. He needs to be sent to a mental asylum. His family should be asked what they think of his comment.”

Besides Bachchan, Urmila Matondkar also shared her opinion over the filthy remark. She added: "What?! I have no idea about the whole episode, so I shouldn’t be commenting. But if it is true, it is beyond outrageous. It shows their extremely cheap mentality. Do they really think this is humorous?"

There is an episode in the second season where Kunal and Jim Parsons does a comparison between Madhuri and Aishwarya Rai.

In one of the episodes of the show Jim’s character calls Aishwarya Rai ‘a poor man’s Madhuri Dixit’ to which Kunal’s character responds: “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute."

Netflix has now received a legal notice demanding the removal of the show The Big Bang Theory, reports Inditoday.