 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
By
AFP

8,000 steps once or twice a week cuts mortality risk: study

By
AFP

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

8,000 steps once or twice a week cuts mortality risk: study.—AFP/file
8,000 steps once or twice a week cuts mortality risk: study.—AFP/file
  • People walking 8,000 steps 14.9% less likely to die in 10 years.
  • Benefits appeared higher for participants aged 65 years and older.
  • Average American walks 3,000-4,000 steps a day, study shows. 

WASHINGTON: Walking 8,000 steps — about four miles (6.4 kilometres) — one or two days a week may significantly reduce the risk of early death, according to a study released on Tuesday.

While regular exercise is known to lower mortality risk, the study published in the journal JAMA Network Open looked at the health benefits of walking intensively only a few days a week.

For the study, researchers from Kyoto University and the University of California, Los Angeles analyzed data from 3,100 American adults.

They found that those who walked 8,000 steps or more one or two days a week were 14.9 % less likely to die over a 10-year period than those who never reached that mark.

For those who walked 8,000 steps or more three to seven days a week, the mortality risk was even lower — 16.5%.

The health benefits of walking 8,000 steps or more one or two days a week appeared higher for participants aged 65.

"The number of days per week taking 8,000 steps or more was associated with a lower risk of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality," the researchers said.

"These findings suggest that individuals may receive substantial health benefits by walking just a couple of days a week."

For the study, the researchers used daily step counts from the 3,100 participants in 2005 and 2006 and examined their mortality data 10 years later.

Among the participants, 632 took 8,000 steps or more zero days a week, 532 took 8,000 steps or more one to two days a week and 1,937 took 8,000 or more steps three to seven days a week.

The average American walks 3,000-4,000 steps a day, according to the Mayo Clinic, which says walking for regular activity can reduce the risk of heart disease, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and depression.

More From Sci-Tech:

Elon Musk unveils benefits of Twitter Blue subscription

Elon Musk unveils benefits of Twitter Blue subscription
No atmosphere detected on TRAPPIST 1 by James Webb Space Telescope

No atmosphere detected on TRAPPIST 1 by James Webb Space Telescope
Scientists discover new water sources on moon

Scientists discover new water sources on moon
AI can potentially diagnose and treat cancers: study

AI can potentially diagnose and treat cancers: study
Parts of Twitter source code leaked, company files case in California court

Parts of Twitter source code leaked, company files case in California court
Numerous mobile applications at risk of cyberattacks: study

Numerous mobile applications at risk of cyberattacks: study
Hubble Telescope captures image of Galactic Jellyfish

Hubble Telescope captures image of Galactic Jellyfish
Pakistani Musk: 'Elon Khan' spotted buying fruits in Pakistan

Pakistani Musk: 'Elon Khan' spotted buying fruits in Pakistan
Databricks pushes open-source chatbot as cheaper ChatGPT alternative

Databricks pushes open-source chatbot as cheaper ChatGPT alternative
Venture capitalists race to land next AI deal on Big Tech's turf

Venture capitalists race to land next AI deal on Big Tech's turf
WhatsApp to add more privacy to audio messages

WhatsApp to add more privacy to audio messages
Internet Archive's digital book lending violates copyrights: US court says in verdict

Internet Archive's digital book lending violates copyrights: US court says in verdict