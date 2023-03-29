 
Wednesday Mar 29 2023
Netflix to bring series adaptation of A.J. Quinnell's book 'Man On Fire'

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Netflix is all set to bring a series adaptation of Man on Fire, which is based on A.J. Quinnell’s books Man on Fire and The Perfect Kill.

Man on Fire is the first novel in Quinnell’s five-book series, the project originally came from the writer/executive producer Kyle Killen.

As reported by Deadline, the eight-episode series depicts the story of John Creasy, a broken ex-mercenary, who embarks on a mission to take revenge of his only friend's death, while protecting his friend's daughter from the forces that destroyed her family.

John Creasy's role was played by Washington in the 2004 film and by Scott Glenn in a 1987 Italian version.

Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer serve as the executive producers for New Regency Productions, which holds the rights to the IP and invested money on the 2004 film.

As per the deal with Netflix, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Bill McGoldrick, and Juan Alfonso executive produce for Chernin Entertainment.

Quinnell’s Man on Fire was first published in 1980 followed by four novels, The Perfect Kill in 1992, The Blue Ring in 1993, Black Horn in 1994 and Message from Hell in 1996.

