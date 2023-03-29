Priyanka Chopra makes shocking revelations about working in 'Bollywood'

Priyanka Chopra reveals how normal 'colourism' is in the film industry

Priyanka Chopra has further shared some shocking insights about working in the Bollywood film industry.

While talking to Dax Shepherd in his podcast, the Anjaana Anjaani actress unveiled that colourism is very normal in the industry.

While giving her own example, she stated: "I was lightened up in many movies. Through make-up and then blasting lighting. There was a song that I still remember. It was called ‘Chitti Dudh kudi’ which means a girl who is as white as milk and I ain’t that but I was playing her and I was really lightened up in the movie.”

Furthermore, PC has worked in many fairness commercials as well in the past. However, she realized with time how damaging these commercials were for her.

"I remember when I joined movies, I was considered dusky, written as the dusky actress and I was like ‘What is dusky? What does it mean?’. Yet, I did a commercial for a fairness cream because you are doing a beauty brand. A beauty brand is a really big part of an actress’ trajectory. And all the beauty brands were selling those creams.”

Nowadays, Priyanka Chopra has been making headlines after she shared the real reasons of leaving Bollywood and moving to the USA to work.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of Citadel. She further has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline, reports Pinkvilla.