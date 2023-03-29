 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry weighs in on her 3-month pact with Orlando Bloom

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Katy Perry weighs in on her 3-month pact with Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry weighs in on her 3-month pact with Orlando Bloom

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has just weighed in on the pact she made with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, regarding alcohol use.

The conversation arose during her appearance at a cocktail event at New York City's Mister Paradise.

There, she told fellow judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest, that she won’t be partaking in alcohol for a very special reason.

According to Perry, “I've been sober for five weeks today… I've been doing a pact with my partner [fiancé Orlando Bloom] and I want to quit.”

Even after Bryan teasingly asked her if was ‘caving ‘in’ she admitted, “No, girl! I can't cave. I made a promise. Three months.”

This admissions comes shortly after Perry told People magazine about Bloom and how he often behaves like her ‘biggest fan’.

At one point in her prior chats the singer even went as far as to say, “I think we support each other because we are fans of one another, you know what I mean?”

“What she does is so empowering for young musicians with everything with Idol. Then she can go and put on a powerhouse show in Vegas. We support, it's who we are. Katy's a force and we both have these pools we swim in and we recognize each other's pools and we go, 'Hey, I'm over here. We're doing this.' And it's great.”

More From Entertainment:

Kelly Ripa opens up about sexist working conditions at Live! show

Kelly Ripa opens up about sexist working conditions at Live! show
Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel have no intention of ending their ‘feud’

Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel have no intention of ending their ‘feud’
Jeremy Renner hails ‘incredible strength’ of helping him heal ‘fast’

Jeremy Renner hails ‘incredible strength’ of helping him heal ‘fast’
Emily Ratajkowski reveals why Taylor Swift’s 2012 Ellen interview ‘struck’ her

Emily Ratajkowski reveals why Taylor Swift’s 2012 Ellen interview ‘struck’ her
Melissa Joan Hart tearfully shares helping ‘tiny little kids’ in Nashville School Shooting

Melissa Joan Hart tearfully shares helping ‘tiny little kids’ in Nashville School Shooting
Prince Harry’s surprise London Visit to deflect attention from King Charles? video

Prince Harry’s surprise London Visit to deflect attention from King Charles?
Why Prince Harry’s bump with photographer caused him to worry video

Why Prince Harry’s bump with photographer caused him to worry
King Charles is ‘heavily involved’ in Coronation planning unlike his mother video

King Charles is ‘heavily involved’ in Coronation planning unlike his mother
Photos: Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Esti overtakes social media

Photos: Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Esti overtakes social media
Ashley Tisdale talks sweet bond BFF Austin Butler shares with her daughter

Ashley Tisdale talks sweet bond BFF Austin Butler shares with her daughter
Emily Ratajkowski unsure if she’ll settle down amid Harry Styles romance

Emily Ratajkowski unsure if she’ll settle down amid Harry Styles romance
Actress says King Charles was too busy to hug Harry

Actress says King Charles was too busy to hug Harry