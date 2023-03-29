Katy Perry weighs in on her 3-month pact with Orlando Bloom

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has just weighed in on the pact she made with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, regarding alcohol use.

The conversation arose during her appearance at a cocktail event at New York City's Mister Paradise.

There, she told fellow judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest, that she won’t be partaking in alcohol for a very special reason.

According to Perry, “I've been sober for five weeks today… I've been doing a pact with my partner [fiancé Orlando Bloom] and I want to quit.”

Even after Bryan teasingly asked her if was ‘caving ‘in’ she admitted, “No, girl! I can't cave. I made a promise. Three months.”

This admissions comes shortly after Perry told People magazine about Bloom and how he often behaves like her ‘biggest fan’.

At one point in her prior chats the singer even went as far as to say, “I think we support each other because we are fans of one another, you know what I mean?”

“What she does is so empowering for young musicians with everything with Idol. Then she can go and put on a powerhouse show in Vegas. We support, it's who we are. Katy's a force and we both have these pools we swim in and we recognize each other's pools and we go, 'Hey, I'm over here. We're doing this.' And it's great.”