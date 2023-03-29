 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Kelly Ripa opens up about sexist working conditions at Live! show

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Kelly Ripa opens up about sexist working conditions at Live! show
Kelly Ripa opens up about sexist working conditions at Live! show

Kelly Ripa has recently discussed about the rocky years she faced during her early years working with ABC on the set of daytime talk show Live!

In a new interview with Variety, Kelly shared that she joined the network in 2001 and experienced a lot of difficulties over the years while working with the network.

“It was the strangest experience I’ve ever had in my life. I was told that I couldn’t have an office,” said the 52-year-old.

The TV star continued, “It didn’t make a whole lot of sense, especially because there were empty offices that I could have easily occupied.”

Recalling her initial years at the network, Kelly mentioned, “It was after my fourth year that they finally cleaned out the closet and put a desk in there for me.”

“And so, I was working in the janitor’s closet with a desk so that I could have a place to put things,” explained the host.

Kelly disclosed that she was eventually granted a permanent office after lot of struggle.

“It was very tough,” remarked the TV host.

Kelly pointed out, “Had I known how difficult it would have been, I don’t know that I would have gone for it.”

“I just think my ignorance in that situation wound up being my blessing and my superpower. I did not have an easy time,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel have no intention of ending their ‘feud’

Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel have no intention of ending their ‘feud’
Jeremy Renner hails ‘incredible strength’ of helping him heal ‘fast’

Jeremy Renner hails ‘incredible strength’ of helping him heal ‘fast’
Katy Perry weighs in on her 3-month pact with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry weighs in on her 3-month pact with Orlando Bloom
Emily Ratajkowski reveals why Taylor Swift’s 2012 Ellen interview ‘struck’ her

Emily Ratajkowski reveals why Taylor Swift’s 2012 Ellen interview ‘struck’ her
Melissa Joan Hart tearfully shares helping ‘tiny little kids’ in Nashville School Shooting

Melissa Joan Hart tearfully shares helping ‘tiny little kids’ in Nashville School Shooting
Prince Harry’s surprise London Visit to deflect attention from King Charles? video

Prince Harry’s surprise London Visit to deflect attention from King Charles?
Why Prince Harry’s bump with photographer caused him to worry video

Why Prince Harry’s bump with photographer caused him to worry
King Charles is ‘heavily involved’ in Coronation planning unlike his mother video

King Charles is ‘heavily involved’ in Coronation planning unlike his mother
Photos: Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Esti overtakes social media

Photos: Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Esti overtakes social media
Ashley Tisdale talks sweet bond BFF Austin Butler shares with her daughter

Ashley Tisdale talks sweet bond BFF Austin Butler shares with her daughter
Emily Ratajkowski unsure if she’ll settle down amid Harry Styles romance

Emily Ratajkowski unsure if she’ll settle down amid Harry Styles romance
Actress says King Charles was too busy to hug Harry

Actress says King Charles was too busy to hug Harry