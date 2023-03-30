 
Americans getting 'impatient' with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: Here's why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tanking popularity in the US shows that Americans are getting fed up of their antics, as per a former BBC royal correspondent.

Talking to Sky News Australia recently, Michael Cole, who served at the BBC for 20 years said that people in the US were getting ‘impatient’ with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“I have a feeling that Americans are getting rather impatient with them," Cole said, adding, “People don't want to hear people slagging off their own families because of course there are difficulties in every family, it would be extraordinary if there weren't.”

“If there are disagreements, you don't have a fistfight in the street about it, you settle it between yourselves,” the former royal correspondent added, further sharing how he feels that whenever there’s a possibility of peace, “Harry looks around for a can of petrol to start the fire again.”

Cole’s comments come after a polling conducted by PR firm Redfield and Wilton revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan’s popularity in the US has taken a hit in recent weeks; Meghan’s popularity has gone down by 31 points, while Prince Harry’s has been dented by 37 points. 

