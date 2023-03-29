Prince Harry 'biggest hypocrite' in the world?

Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan has lambasted Prince Harry over his "privacy" battle.

TalkTV's host accused the Duke of Sussex of hypocrisy and warned him not to control the media as Harry appeared in the High Court to attend the hearing in his claim against Associated Newspapers over "unlawful" information gathering using private investigators.

Morgan, in his piece of writing for The Sun, accused Harry of "waging a relentless war on the British press, which he loathes with a seething, mouth-foaming passion."



The former Good Morning Britain's co-host asked his readers: "Is there a bigger hypocrite in the world than Prince Harry?"

He added: "That’s the same British press which for many years promoted him as the most popular, fun-loving young royal, and devoted acres of coverage to things like his courageous military service and laudable Invictus Games.



"The same British press that protected him from himself by not publishing damaging stories about his brazen illegal drug-taking.

"And the same British press that welcomed his marriage to biracial American actress Meghan Markle as a breath of fresh inclusive air for an all-white Royal Family and reported on their engagement and lavish taxpayer-funded wedding in a universally euphoric manner."

The presenter went on slamming the Duke for his stunts, saying: "Invading privacy - their privacy, the privacy of their families, the privacy of their friends, in fact the privacy of pretty much anyone they’ve ever met."



He wrote:"From spilling mostly unsubstantiated royal beans to Oprah Winfrey, and again in a six-part Netflix documentary series, to podcasts, speeches, TV media tours, live-streamed therapy sessions, and a kiss-and-tell-all book, no private stone has been left unturned as the Sussexes flog their most intimate secrets to the highest bidders."



The 57-year-old continued: "Nothing’s been off limits, from Harry revealing lurid details of his sexual exploits to his expansive drug abuse and even his frost-bitten ******.

"He even wrote about intensely private conversations with his father and brother at his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral and published private texts from the Princess of Wales."

Blasting Harry's move against the publications, Morgan said: "All the kind of deeply intrusive personal stuff that if a tabloid newspaper had revealed it, he’d have gone berserk about and ordered his over-worked lawyers to sue over."

Morgan added: "The tragic truth about Harry is that he’s become so all-consumingly self-obsessed that he can’t see the reality wood for the delusional trees. He thinks the British public, many of them reeling from the worst cost-of-living crisis in memory, will be cheering him on as he fights for his right to privacy.

"They’ll be shaking their heads in disbelief at the brass neck double standards of a spoiled, entitled multi-millionaire prince who sells privacy for a living whilst simultaneously bleating about privacy."



He concluded "And frankly, as this one-man human regal wrecking ball continues his incredibly damaging onslaught of mudslinging against the Royal Family and the Monarchy, thank God for the British press in standing up to the snivelling little hypocrite’s nasty bullying behaviour."

