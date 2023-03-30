Akshay Kumar thinks film industry needs to ‘restructure’ the existing system

Akshay Kumar wants to restructure the entire industry to start over

Akshay Kumar once talked about how cinema needs restructuring and his interview is resurfacing as Priyanka Chopra comes up with her experience in Bollywood.

While speaking to Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, he addressed everything that has gone wrong with Indian cinema over the years. He said, “What is happening, as per me, is that things have changed. Audience wants something different. This is what we should think that we should sit down and try to give them that. It is our fault not the audience fault that they are not coming. We have to give them what they want. That is what we have to rethink.”

He continued, “We have to dismantle what we have made and start all over again. Think what kind of cinema they would want to see. I want to start completely differently. And that is what I have started doing also. What has happened during the pandemic is that their choices have changed rapidly.”

Then, concluding his statement with possible solutions, he said, “There are so many other things that need to be done and not just by the actors but the producers and theatres as well. I’ll tell you I want to bring down my prices by 30-40%. Theatres need to understand that it’s recession time also. The audience has a limited amount of money to spend on entertainment. You cannot be spending so much on it. Everything has to change.”

He also added, “And it’s not just the theatres. We have to work on the cost of me, the cost of making the film. Everything needs to be addressed.”