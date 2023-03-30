 
entertainment
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry knew ‘time has come’ to ‘change relationship’ with Africa

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Prince Harry is talking about the profound moment he was told to ‘give back’ to Africa.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he was reached out by two of Princess Diana’s friends to discuss about the continent.

He pens: “No one gave me more praise or love than Teej and Mike. Late one night, however, Mike sat me down for a somber heart-to-heart. At their kitchen table he spoke at length about my relationship with Africa.”

Harry adds: “The time’s come, he said, for that relationship to change. Until then the relationship had been all take, take, take—a fairly typical dynamic for Brits in Africa. But now I needed to give back.”

