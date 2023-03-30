Khloé Kardashian hits back at troll who asked if she misses her ‘old face’

 
Khloé Kardashian proved herself a real comeback queen as she shut down a troll who asked her if she misses her ‘old face.’

The Kardashians star, 38, shared a workout video for fans on Wednesday. Khloé — who sported a bare face during her workout — shared that she had zero motivation to work out but still decided to show up.

In the lengthy clip, the Good American founder did a series of exercises and later pout her plump lips at the camera, discussing her facial scar that was left from a tumor she previously had removed.

While many of her fans praised the reality TV star for showing up to the gym, one specific Instagram user asked her if she missed her “old face.”

Khloé simply responded, “No.”

Fans of the Keeping Up With Kardashians alum raved over her “epic” response to the hater. “omg love this reply people need to mind their business,” commented one supporter.

“Dang it’s brutal out here. Love your responses Khloe,” added another. “You are gorgeous and your response…. EPIC,” wrote a third fan.

Khloé also thanked her fans for their love and support. “You are so sweet!” she replied to a follower who thanked her for inspiring them with her “work ethic & kindness.”

The mom-of-two thanked the fan for “being so kind and gentle,” promising that she’ll “post more of this kind of stuff.”

