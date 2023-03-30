Audrey Hale was trained before Nashville shooting

A person can be seen in the picture wearing red shit and a hat which is said to be 28-year-old Audrey Hale, the armed attacker of the Nashville school. — WSMV4

NASHVILLE: The shooter of Nashville Covenant School Audrey Hale was trained at a local gun range before he started his rampage on Monday which resulted in the death of three children and three adults WSMV4 Investigates reported.

The 28-year-old Hale took three defensive handgun classes at Royal Range USA in Bellevue before April 2022 which was also confirmed by the author.

This was also confirmed by Metro Police Chief John Drake that the former graduate of Covenant School was trained at gun ranges in Middle Tennessee before his attack on the school.

A photograph acquired by WSMV4 Investigates shows a woman wearing a red shirt with a hat at a target practice in Royal Range USA on May 21, 2022.

The woman who took her photograph said that she was there with her boyfriend when she felt uncomfortable with the Hale wearing a hat and she went out of the room. She now believes that the woman was Audrey Hale.

A still image from surveillance video shows what the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department describe as mass shooting suspect Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, entering The Covenant School carrying weapons in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. March 27, 2023. — Reuters

Though the picture was taken a year earlier, the woman who took the picture recognised Hale from the gun range when she saw her in the video.

The woman sent this photograph to Metro Police Chief via email and detailed how she happened to take the picture.

The owner said that they had a system conversion however, they are looking for the picture or any record of Hale while practising.

The spokesperson of the range said in a statement: "We participate in and lead active shooter training and do training for law enforcement throughout this community on a regular basis, so this hits especially hard. We are working with and cooperating fully with law enforcement with anything they need at this time."

Ken Alexandrow, security trainer and former police officer, also said that he was well-trained when he saw the video.

The trainer noted that the posture of holding the gun made her think that she was well-trained in tactical moves. He also noted that he and other trainers are looking for the roaster to see whether Hale was trained by any one of them.

"Even though anybody who trained her did nothing wrong, we still don’t want to think we had anything to do with the success of this attack," Alexandrow added.