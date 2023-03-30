 
menu menu menu
world
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Audrey Hale was trained before Nashville shooting

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

A person can be seen in the picture wearing red shit and a hat which is said to be 28-year-old Audrey Hale, the armed attacker of the Nashville school. —  WSMV4
A person can be seen in the picture wearing red shit and a hat which is said to be 28-year-old Audrey Hale, the armed attacker of the Nashville school. —  WSMV4

NASHVILLE: The shooter of Nashville Covenant School Audrey Hale was trained at a local gun range before he started his rampage on Monday which resulted in the death of three children and three adults WSMV4 Investigates reported.

The 28-year-old Hale took three defensive handgun classes at Royal Range USA in Bellevue before April 2022 which was also confirmed by the author.

This was also confirmed by Metro Police Chief John Drake that the former graduate of Covenant School was trained at gun ranges in Middle Tennessee before his attack on the school.

A photograph acquired by WSMV4 Investigates shows a woman wearing a red shirt with a hat at a target practice in Royal Range USA on May 21, 2022.

The woman who took her photograph said that she was there with her boyfriend when she felt uncomfortable with the Hale wearing a hat and she went out of the room. She now believes that the woman was Audrey Hale.

A still image from surveillance video shows what the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department describe as mass shooting suspect Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, entering The Covenant School carrying weapons in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. March 27, 2023. — Reuters
A still image from surveillance video shows what the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department describe as mass shooting suspect Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, entering The Covenant School carrying weapons in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. March 27, 2023. — Reuters

Though the picture was taken a year earlier, the woman who took the picture recognised Hale from the gun range when she saw her in the video.

The woman sent this photograph to Metro Police Chief via email and detailed how she happened to take the picture.

The owner said that they had a system conversion however, they are looking for the picture or any record of Hale while practising.

The spokesperson of the range said in a statement: "We participate in and lead active shooter training and do training for law enforcement throughout this community on a regular basis, so this hits especially hard. We are working with and cooperating fully with law enforcement with anything they need at this time."

Ken Alexandrow, security trainer and former police officer, also said that he was well-trained when he saw the video.

The trainer noted that the posture of holding the gun made her think that she was well-trained in tactical moves. He also noted that he and other trainers are looking for the roaster to see whether Hale was trained by any one of them.

"Even though anybody who trained her did nothing wrong, we still don’t want to think we had anything to do with the success of this attack," Alexandrow added.

More From World:

US President Joe Biden not inviting Israeli PM anytime soon

US President Joe Biden not inviting Israeli PM anytime soon
Casualties reported as two US Army Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

Casualties reported as two US Army Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
Taiwan's Tsai Ing Wen visits US angering China

Taiwan's Tsai Ing Wen visits US angering China
Here are the victims of Nashville shooting

Here are the victims of Nashville shooting
New Scottish leader Humza Yousaf appoints women-dominated cabinet

New Scottish leader Humza Yousaf appoints women-dominated cabinet
Trump challenges order directing his ex-aides to testify

Trump challenges order directing his ex-aides to testify
UAE president names Sheikh Khaled Abu Dhabi crown prince

UAE president names Sheikh Khaled Abu Dhabi crown prince
Pope Francis in hospital for respiratory infection

Pope Francis in hospital for respiratory infection
Iranian embassy denies anti-Semitic attack plot in Greece

Iranian embassy denies anti-Semitic attack plot in Greece
China vows to ‘fight back’ if Taiwan leader meets US speaker

China vows to ‘fight back’ if Taiwan leader meets US speaker
WATCH: Taraweeh prayer held in New York's Times Square video

WATCH: Taraweeh prayer held in New York's Times Square
Nashville school shooter contacted ex-classmate before attack: report

Nashville school shooter contacted ex-classmate before attack: report