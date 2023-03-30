 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Rosie Perez credits Johnny Depp for her confidence boost in early 90s

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Rosie Perez credits Johnny Depp for her confidence boost in early 90s
Rosie Perez credits Johnny Depp for her confidence boost in early 90s

Rosie Perez revealed Johnny Depp helped her during her initial days in the industry. The actress shared the screen with Depp in 1990 TV drama 21 Jump Street.

Perez, 58, who later starred in movies such as Do the Right Thing and White Men Can't Jump, recalled the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, helped her boost her confidence, which inspired her to fire her then-agent.

“My first scene, Johnny Depp whispered in my ear, ‘Oh, darling, you’re too good for this [expletive]’” Perez shared in a new interview with Variety.

“Then he invited me to his trailer, and I’m thinking, ‘Oh, my God, Johnny Depp’s invited me to his trailer.’ He’s on the phone, and he goes, ‘Yeah, yeah, she’s amazing. Her name is Rosie Perez. Hang on. Hey, Rosie – over here. Say hello to my girlfriend, Winona Ryder.’ And I fell over laughing.”

Perez continued, “after, we talked seriously, and he said, ‘I’m gonna tell people about you. You know, you’re right for the good stuff.’”

The Flight Attendant star admitted that Depp’s pep talk gave her the motivation to fire her agent at the time, “I don’t want her to be cancelled, but she told me that if I dyed my hair blond and got a nose job, ‘I can get you more jobs. Because you’re not Black.’ I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness. Like, thank you, fired,’” she said.

Depp starred in four seasons of the show as Officer Thomas “Tom” Hanson Jr, while Perez made a cameo as an illiterate drug dealer’s girlfriend. 

More From Entertainment:

'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen joins 'Deadpool 3' cast

'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen joins 'Deadpool 3' cast
Video leaks of Prince Harry’s son Archie drumming on saucepans video

Video leaks of Prince Harry’s son Archie drumming on saucepans
Kieran Culkin will miss seeing Brian Cox get cranky on set of 'Succession'

Kieran Culkin will miss seeing Brian Cox get cranky on set of 'Succession'

George Michael’s Careless Whisper joins YouTube Billion Views club

George Michael’s Careless Whisper joins YouTube Billion Views club
Jennifer Aniston reacts to ‘Friends’ co-star Cole Sprouse being 30

Jennifer Aniston reacts to ‘Friends’ co-star Cole Sprouse being 30
‘Murder Mystery 2’: Jennifer Aniston refuses to stand next to Adam Sandler

‘Murder Mystery 2’: Jennifer Aniston refuses to stand next to Adam Sandler
Kate Hudson says she was being body-shamed in early days of acting

Kate Hudson says she was being body-shamed in early days of acting
'Dungeons & Dragons' star Justice Smith explains his spell-casting technique

'Dungeons & Dragons' star Justice Smith explains his spell-casting technique
Khloé Kardashian hits back at troll who asked if she misses her ‘old face’

Khloé Kardashian hits back at troll who asked if she misses her ‘old face’
Emily Ratajkowski not surprised by allegations against ex Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski not surprised by allegations against ex Sebastian Bear-McClard
Prince William won’t let Prince Harry ‘spoil’ Easter holidays with family video

Prince William won’t let Prince Harry ‘spoil’ Easter holidays with family
Prince Harry won’t get ‘warm welcome’ from King Charles and Prince William video

Prince Harry won’t get ‘warm welcome’ from King Charles and Prince William