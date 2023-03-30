Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick open up about falling in love for the first time

Kevin Bacon has recently looked back at his decades-long relationship with Kyra Sedgwick.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Bacon revealed he met Sedgwick on the set of 1987 movie Lemon Sky.

“I was knocked out to see Sedgwick for the first time,” said the 64-year-old.

Bacon continued, “I thought she was amazing.”

Sedgwick opened up about her first impression of Bacon, stating, “He thinks he’s really cool.”

While talking about their first date, Sedgwick mentioned that they went out for dinner.

“It was a nice dinner. I opened the menu and said, ‘I can’t believe these prices and he instantly fell in love,” disclosed Sedgwick, adding, “I was like, ‘Oh my God! This place is really expensive!’”

Bacon confessed that he instantly fell in love with her, however, according to Sedgwick, it was the morning after she realised “Bacon was the one for her”.

“I remember waking up and going, ‘I feel like home’. I realised, ‘Oh, that was him,’” she remarked.

Meanwhile, Bacon and Sedgwick married in September 1988 and have two children together.