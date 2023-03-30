Sushmita Sen celebrates 'one month of angioplasty': See video

Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack a month ago

Sushmita Sen drops another eye-catching post on IG a month after suffering a heart attack.

The actress celebrates the completion of one month of her angioplasty. She shares her happiness with fans on Instagram

Sen dropped a monochrome video featuring herself. She posed for the camera while being on the sets of her upcoming project. The video also showed glimpse of her team members on set.

The actress wore a black stunning outfit in the video and added song Aknkhon Ke Saagar by Shafqat Amanat Ali in the background.

Sushmita wrote: “Celebrating the completion of one month since my Angioplasty.. doing exactly what I love doing.. WORKING!!! Lights, camera, ACTION and of course @flavienheldt creating his magic!!! This beautiful song, a forever favourite plays on repeat!!!"

The actress concluded her post with, "I love you guys.”

The Mein hoon na actress has been an inspiration for many. When she suffered a heart attack, the news came out as a shock to his beloved fans.



She informed her well-wishers through Instagram. “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. Angioplasty done. stent in place and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’.

Sushmita Sen is now back to work and will soon appear in web-series Aarya 3, reports Indiatoday.