Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler wish to work in ‘serious’ film after ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler walked the star-studded red carpet premiere event of the upcoming Netflix comedy film Murder Mystery 2.

The longtime pals, who have previously starred together in three hit comedies, have revealed their plans for their next collaboration.

“We were saying we would love to be able to do something serious together — not that this isn’t serious, but more in the dramatic side,” Aniston told The Hollywood Reporter at the Murder Mystery 2 premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“I just think he’s so exquisite as a dramatic actor as well and it’s not easy to swing back and forth,” the Friends alum, 54, added.

Sandler also agreed and said, “that would be great. She’s amazing, she’s a deep young lady, I would love to do something different with her.”

The Just Go With It duo also shared that they both have done a number of their own stunts in the upcoming flick. “After I was done with the movie I got a hip surgery, so I was in agony every stunt,” Sandler explained.

“I wouldn’t tell anybody but I was in pain every move and I kept it to myself and by the end I was like, ‘I’ve got to get that stupid operation, man, I’m in trouble.'”

“By the way, Jennifer kicked me in the ribs one scene and that wasn’t in the script,” Sandler teasingly added. “Enough said.”

Murder Mystery 2 starts streaming on Netflix March 31.