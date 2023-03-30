Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' tells true story of an 'unknown hero': Watch teaser

'Maidaan' also features Gajraj Rao in vital role

Ajay Devgn’s ambitious film Maidaan's teaser has been released.

The 1 min 30 seconds snippet was attached to Ajay’s thriller film Bholaa that released in theatres today.

Maidaan is going to take back audience to the era of football from 1952-62. At the time, Syed Abdul Rahim was the coach and manager of the Indian football team who made it possible for the country to qualify in the Olympics twice. The team faced many hardships but gave it their all.

The Golmaal actor himself shared the interesting teaser on twitter along with a caption that read: “"#Maidaan mein utrenge Gyarah par dikhenge Ek. A True Story. Teaser out now.”

Ajay’s starrer also features Gajraj Rao, Priyamani and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

The sports drama is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy, backed by Zee Studios. AR Rahman is giving his music for the film.

Maidaan was in the pipeline for the past two years but couldn’t go on floors due to some issues. But the makers have finally decided to release the it on June 23, 2023, reports Indiatoday.