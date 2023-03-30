King Charles stuns politicians as he addresses to Bundestag parliament in fluent German

King Charles made his first address to the German federal parliament as monarch in fluent German on Thursday.

The parliamentarians warmed to the King's historic speech that was mostly delivered in German on the second day of his first overseas trip as monarch, celebrating the deep-rooted links between Germany and the UK.

The 74-year-old spoke of the importance of renewing the "special bond of friendship" between Britain and Geremany.

The King said he could "hardly begin to express the pride I feel" at the relations between the two courtiers and that he hoped to "renew the pledge of friendship between our nations."



His audience enjoyed this Anglo-German bonding session, in an historic moment both for King and his German hosts. And there were also wry cultural references to electronic pop band Kraftwerk, comedian Henning Wehn and Monty Python.



The monarch spoke warmly of the cultural ties between the two countries, noting that the first Shakespeare association was established not in England, but in Weimar, and that the music of George Frideric Handel will be played at his coronation in May.



He closed by saying that "in the long and remarkable story of our two countries, there are many chapters yet unwritten. Let us fill these with the restless pursuit of a better tomorrow."