Netizens pour scorn on Alec Baldwin for gun control post

Alec Baldwin was under fire for his post about gun control following the Nashville shooting.

The 64-year-old posted musician Peter Frampton tweet's screenshot after the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, where six victims and the shooter were killed.

"26 years ago, a gunman entered Dunblane Primary School in Scotland, killing 16 kids and a teacher," the tweet read.

"The UK govt responded by enacting tight gun control legislation. In the 9400+ days since, there have been a total of 0 school shootings in the UK."

The Mission Impossible alum shared the post on Instagram without a caption, suggesting to voice for gun control measures.

However, it quickly draws scorn from some quarters amid his shooting incident.

"Read the room, Alec. You are unbelievable," one wrote.

Kettle, pot," commented another, highlighting Baldwin's apparent hypocrisy.

"Is the guy that killed someone with a gun lecturing people on gun violence? Well I guess he has first hand knowledge," a third shared.

Reposted by the guy who shot and killed a woman with a gun??!" cosigned one questioned.

"Does anyone find it odd that Alec is posting on gun control ??" one commentator wrote.

Meanwhile, the actor is charged with involuntary manslaughter in New Mexico, as the actor allegedly on the Rust's set fired a prop gun with reportedly a live bullet that hit Hutchins and succumbed to her injuries.

The 30 Rock actor could be jailed for up to 18 months if convicted.

However, Baldwin has strongly denied charges and pleading not guilty last month in court.