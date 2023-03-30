 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Netizens pour scorn on Alec Baldwin for gun control post

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Netizens pour scorn on Alec Baldwin for gun control post
Netizens pour scorn on Alec Baldwin for gun control post

Alec Baldwin was under fire for his post about gun control following the Nashville shooting.

The 64-year-old posted musician Peter Frampton tweet's screenshot after the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, where six victims and the shooter were killed.

"26 years ago, a gunman entered Dunblane Primary School in Scotland, killing 16 kids and a teacher," the tweet read.

"The UK govt responded by enacting tight gun control legislation. In the 9400+ days since, there have been a total of 0 school shootings in the UK."

The Mission Impossible alum shared the post on Instagram without a caption, suggesting to voice for gun control measures.

However, it quickly draws scorn from some quarters amid his shooting incident.

"Read the room, Alec. You are unbelievable," one wrote.

Kettle, pot," commented another, highlighting Baldwin's apparent hypocrisy.

"Is the guy that killed someone with a gun lecturing people on gun violence? Well I guess he has first hand knowledge," a third shared.

Reposted by the guy who shot and killed a woman with a gun??!" cosigned one questioned.

"Does anyone find it odd that Alec is posting on gun control ??" one commentator wrote.

Meanwhile, the actor is charged with involuntary manslaughter in New Mexico, as the actor allegedly on the Rust's set fired a prop gun with reportedly a live bullet that hit Hutchins and succumbed to her injuries.

The 30 Rock actor could be jailed for up to 18 months if convicted.

However, Baldwin has strongly denied charges and pleading not guilty last month in court.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry appears in court for final day of hearing

Prince Harry appears in court for final day of hearing
Brooklyn Beckham says goodbye to his cooking career? Deets inside

Brooklyn Beckham says goodbye to his cooking career? Deets inside
Jisoo from Blackpink begins countdown to solo debut

Jisoo from Blackpink begins countdown to solo debut
‘True Beauty’ star Cha Eunwoo turns down upcoming crime series

‘True Beauty’ star Cha Eunwoo turns down upcoming crime series
Tom Sandoval took Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix to same restaurant, Lala Kent claims

Tom Sandoval took Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix to same restaurant, Lala Kent claims
'Murder Mystery' star discusses hip replacement surgery

'Murder Mystery' star discusses hip replacement surgery
Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ crosses 700 million streams

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ crosses 700 million streams
Ed Sheeran calls music critics: Obsolete

Ed Sheeran calls music critics: Obsolete

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ director opens up on Arctic shoot challenges, shares BTS snap

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ director opens up on Arctic shoot challenges, shares BTS snap
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' producer accidentally leak series end?

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' producer accidentally leak series end?
Andrew Tate’s appeal for bail denied

Andrew Tate’s appeal for bail denied
Where is Prince Harry?

Where is Prince Harry?