 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez fans lash out at Charlie Puth over resurfaced Attention comments

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Selena Gomez fans lash out at Charlie Puth over resurfaced Attention comments
Selena Gomez fans lash out at Charlie Puth over resurfaced Attention comments

Selena Gomez fans have recently slammed Charlie Puth over the comments he made about the meaning of his 2017 song, Attention.

Lately, Puth mentioned the song in a since-deleted tweet. He also hinted at the supposed meaning of the tune in the post, shared via BuzzFeed, as he wrote, “’Attention’ is about what you think it’s about.”

Interestingly,  song was reportedly considered to be about Puth’s rumoured relationship with Gomez, to whom he was romantically linked in 2015.

Although Puth deleted his tweet about the track, fans found out  a 2017 interview he gave where he discussed the lyrics of Attention.

In the lyrics, Puth criticised the woman and claimed that when he invited her over different times, he wouldn’t get what he “wanted”.

After this chat was discovered, Puth was called out by Gomez fans who knew that the song is about her.

One user tweeted, “Charlie Puth is the perfect example of how most men act when a woman denies them access to her body. The nerve to say ‘she wasn’t gonna give me what I wanted’ and then going on to say that to you that meant she was manipulating you is sick. Eight years later, the ego is still bruised.”

Selena Gomez fans lash out at Charlie Puth over resurfaced Attention comments

“Charlie Puth is so embarrassed because his entire beef with Selena Gomez is based on the fact that she didn’t sleep with him,” another added.

A third person wrote, “Charlie Puth is so weird. This comment about Selena gomez is literally borderline sexual harassment. Saying she owes him something because she wanted him to sleep over. Men are gross.”

More From Entertainment:

Katie Holmes enjoys strolling with daughter Suri Cruise in New York

Katie Holmes enjoys strolling with daughter Suri Cruise in New York
Netflix to bring Sports documentaries for sports lovers: Check out the list

Netflix to bring Sports documentaries for sports lovers: Check out the list

Netflix bringing entire 'Scott Pilgrim' cast together for its anime series

Netflix bringing entire 'Scott Pilgrim' cast together for its anime series

'Squid Game' actress Hoyeon to star alongside Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander in Korean thriller

'Squid Game' actress Hoyeon to star alongside Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander in Korean thriller
King Charles' ‘swollen fingers’ leave experts concerned: ‘Worsening with time'

King Charles' ‘swollen fingers’ leave experts concerned: ‘Worsening with time'
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny confirm romance during latest date in LA?

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny confirm romance during latest date in LA?
Prince Archie's sweet request to Meghan Markle will melt your heart video

Prince Archie's sweet request to Meghan Markle will melt your heart
King Charles receives crown made out of cake, cracks up: WATCH video

King Charles receives crown made out of cake, cracks up: WATCH
K-pop group TXT achieve their 8th week on the Billboard 200

K-pop group TXT achieve their 8th week on the Billboard 200
Meghan Markle shares big statement after receiving Gracie Award for Archetypes Podcast

Meghan Markle shares big statement after receiving Gracie Award for Archetypes Podcast
Yeeun from K-pop group CLC discusses her solo debut

Yeeun from K-pop group CLC discusses her solo debut
Kate Hudson praises mom Goldie Hawn for ‘strength’ and ‘conviction’

Kate Hudson praises mom Goldie Hawn for ‘strength’ and ‘conviction’