Selena Gomez fans lash out at Charlie Puth over resurfaced Attention comments

Selena Gomez fans have recently slammed Charlie Puth over the comments he made about the meaning of his 2017 song, Attention.



Lately, Puth mentioned the song in a since-deleted tweet. He also hinted at the supposed meaning of the tune in the post, shared via BuzzFeed, as he wrote, “’Attention’ is about what you think it’s about.”

Interestingly, song was reportedly considered to be about Puth’s rumoured relationship with Gomez, to whom he was romantically linked in 2015.

Although Puth deleted his tweet about the track, fans found out a 2017 interview he gave where he discussed the lyrics of Attention.

In the lyrics, Puth criticised the woman and claimed that when he invited her over different times, he wouldn’t get what he “wanted”.

After this chat was discovered, Puth was called out by Gomez fans who knew that the song is about her.

One user tweeted, “Charlie Puth is the perfect example of how most men act when a woman denies them access to her body. The nerve to say ‘she wasn’t gonna give me what I wanted’ and then going on to say that to you that meant she was manipulating you is sick. Eight years later, the ego is still bruised.”

“Charlie Puth is so embarrassed because his entire beef with Selena Gomez is based on the fact that she didn’t sleep with him,” another added.

A third person wrote, “Charlie Puth is so weird. This comment about Selena gomez is literally borderline sexual harassment. Saying she owes him something because she wanted him to sleep over. Men are gross.”