Meghan Markle shares big statement after receiving Gracie Award for Archetypes Podcast

time Thursday Mar 30 2023
Prince Harr's wife Meghan Markle has been honoured with a digital media national winner for the 48th Annual Gracie Awards for her Spotify podcast Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a a statement to the Archewell Foundation website after being named for the award, saying: "Thank you to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this prestigious honor. This is a shared success for me and the team behind Archetypes — most of whom are women — and the inspiring guests who joined me each week."

The mother-of-two is being recognized for her role as a podcast host, while Katie Couric for her namesake show "Next Question" and Alex Cooper for "Call Her Daddy".

 The Gracies celebrate individual achievement created by, for and about women across all media in news and entertainment. 

Winners of the 48th Annual Gracie Awards will be celebrated at a gala event at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles on May 23, which will see a special tribute to women directors following a record number of submissions.

The former Hollywood star previously described Archetypes as "a labor of love" after the show won the People's Choice Award for pop podcast of 2022.

"I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening. It has been such a labor of love with an amazing team who were each instrumental in helping to bring this series to life," Meghan said in a statement on Archewell in December.

