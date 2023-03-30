 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Archie's sweet request to Meghan Markle will melt your heart

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tried to give fans an insight into their new life in America with their two sweet children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in tell-all documentary "Harry & Meghan".

The Duke and Duchess of sussex's Netflix docuseries gave the California-based couple a chance to tell their side of the story, as well as a glimpse into their children's activities that how they are being brought up in the US.

In a sweet video, resurfacing amid Harry's appearance in UK's court in privacy case, shows Prince Archie playing saucepan as drum in Montecito lounge.

While beating yellow saucepan with wooden sticks, Archie asked his mother: "Was that a good song?" to which his mom replies, "That was such a good song, it was awesome."

Then the little Prince mad an innocent request to his mom, asking: "Do you want me to play it again mummy?" 

And Meghan's sweet response to her child would surely melt your heart as she replied: "Yes please, thank you" to keep the lilies dancing on Archie's cheeks.

In the video, Meghan's hand can be seen rubbing the three-year-old's back in an encouraging motion as he sits on the couple's white couch in their lounge, alongside an Aztec print black cushion.

Another heart-melting scene that was included in the docuseries was a sweet daddy-son clip where Harry sped down the vast driveway of their private residence with Archie strapped in a seat on the back of the royal's bicycle.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group TXT achieve their 8th week on the Billboard 200

K-pop group TXT achieve their 8th week on the Billboard 200
Meghan Markle shares big statement after receiving Gracie Award for Archetypes Podcast

Meghan Markle shares big statement after receiving Gracie Award for Archetypes Podcast
Yeeun from K-pop group CLC discusses her solo debut

Yeeun from K-pop group CLC discusses her solo debut
K-pop group NMIXX take home new award show win

K-pop group NMIXX take home new award show win
BTS’ agency release statement concerning the group’s safety

BTS’ agency release statement concerning the group’s safety
Taylor Swift wins hearts as she makes fan’s dream come true during live show

Taylor Swift wins hearts as she makes fan’s dream come true during live show
K-pop soloist Chungha to leave her agency

K-pop soloist Chungha to leave her agency
Prince Harry appears in court for final day of hearing

Prince Harry appears in court for final day of hearing
Brooklyn Beckham says goodbye to his cooking career? Deets inside

Brooklyn Beckham says goodbye to his cooking career? Deets inside
Jisoo from Blackpink begins countdown to solo debut

Jisoo from Blackpink begins countdown to solo debut
‘True Beauty’ star Cha Eunwoo turns down upcoming crime series

‘True Beauty’ star Cha Eunwoo turns down upcoming crime series
Tom Sandoval took Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix to same restaurant, Lala Kent claims

Tom Sandoval took Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix to same restaurant, Lala Kent claims