Prince Archie's sweet request to Meghan Markle will melt your heart

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tried to give fans an insight into their new life in America with their two sweet children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in tell-all documentary "Harry & Meghan".



The Duke and Duchess of sussex's Netflix docuseries gave the California-based couple a chance to tell their side of the story, as well as a glimpse into their children's activities that how they are being brought up in the US.

In a sweet video, resurfacing amid Harry's appearance in UK's court in privacy case, shows Prince Archie playing saucepan as drum in Montecito lounge.

While beating yellow saucepan with wooden sticks, Archie asked his mother: "Was that a good song?" to which his mom replies, "That was such a good song, it was awesome."

Then the little Prince mad an innocent request to his mom, asking: "Do you want me to play it again mummy?"

And Meghan's sweet response to her child would surely melt your heart as she replied: "Yes please, thank you" to keep the lilies dancing on Archie's cheeks.



In the video, Meghan's hand can be seen rubbing the three-year-old's back in an encouraging motion as he sits on the couple's white couch in their lounge, alongside an Aztec print black cushion.

Another heart-melting scene that was included in the docuseries was a sweet daddy-son clip where Harry sped down the vast driveway of their private residence with Archie strapped in a seat on the back of the royal's bicycle.