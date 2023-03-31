 
Friday Mar 31 2023
BTS’ Suga releases teaser for solo documentary

Friday Mar 31, 2023

In the trailer, the rapper takes the viewers on a road trip across multiple cities
K-pop group BTS’ Suga has come out with a teaser for his upcoming solo documentary named SUGA: Road To D-DAY. He released the mood teaser on March 31st.

In the trailer, the rapper takes the viewers on a road trip across multiple cities including Las Vegas, Malibu, Seoul, Tokyo, San Franciso and more. In the video, while taking a walk at night, he comments: 

“This is my first time walking down this street. I’m so excited right now. Whenever we finish performances, I go inside [and say] ‘Ah, I’m tired.'” He explains, “I’m telling you, this is the first time in my life that I’m doing this. I haven’t even tried this in Korea.”

Although there is no release date yet, it is set to be released worldwide on Disney+ and Weverse.

