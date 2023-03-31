 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Mar 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra gushes over hubby Nick Jonas, says he’s ‘very intentional’

By
Web Desk

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

Priyanka Chopra gushes over hubby Nick Jonas, says he’s ‘very intentional’
Priyanka Chopra gushes over hubby Nick Jonas, says he’s ‘very intentional’

Priyanka Chopra revealed the exact moment when she fell in love with her now-husband Nick Jonas and left the internet in awe.

The Citadel star detailed her love at first sight with Nick as it was in the moment she watched him working in a music studio.

Priyanka on an episode of Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard podcast, said, "I really admire his work,” and gushed over the singer.

The Quantico star continued, "I have tremendous work ethic. I really don't take my job for granted. I walk in prepared. I like to bring respect to the table. I don't even take press days for granted. And Nick is like that too. He's very, very intentional. If he's doing a job, he'll do it 100%."

Priyanka described the Jonas Brothers member as a "generous leader" who's "thoughtful" and considerate.

"What made me look up to him is something that I can't do," she explained. "I think I fell in love with him the first time I saw him in a studio."

"I was with the engineers and he was in the booth with the gospel choir, 25 incredible singers, and he was telling them how to change their notes, how to go on this higher note, and he was singing it," she recalled. "Nick has the most incredible sound, amazing tone and control, and his falsetto, he's very jazzy and R&B the way he sings. My knees buckled."

"We had a nice date that night," she added.

"It was a move," Chopra Jonas said. "You know what? He knew what he was doing. He took over my brain in such a slow way. He started writing songs for me."

Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018. The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogate in January 2022. 

More From Entertainment:

Kai from K-pop group EXO reveals his most embarrassing moment

Kai from K-pop group EXO reveals his most embarrassing moment
Calvin Klein skyrockets in sales after Jungkook from BTS’ campaign

Calvin Klein skyrockets in sales after Jungkook from BTS’ campaign
'Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham recalls soppy exchange with co-star Jason Sudeikis

'Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham recalls soppy exchange with co-star Jason Sudeikis
Clint Eastwood sets final film of his career at Warner Bros

Clint Eastwood sets final film of his career at Warner Bros
K-pop group Seventeen release comeback teaser

K-pop group Seventeen release comeback teaser
BTS’ Suga releases teaser for solo documentary

BTS’ Suga releases teaser for solo documentary
K-pop group New Jeans become global ambassadors for Coca-Cola

K-pop group New Jeans become global ambassadors for Coca-Cola
'Unstable' star John Owen Lowe was very nervous about working with dad on series

'Unstable' star John Owen Lowe was very nervous about working with dad on series
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari spotted without wedding rings amid split rumors

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari spotted without wedding rings amid split rumors
BTS’ Jimin achieves highest first week sales of any soloist

BTS’ Jimin achieves highest first week sales of any soloist
King Charles honours victims of WWII allied bombings

King Charles honours victims of WWII allied bombings
Jisoo from Blackpink releases solo debut music video

Jisoo from Blackpink releases solo debut music video