Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth were 'two very different people,' leading to divorce: A source claims

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's "difficult" divorce was because of their polar opposite personalities, a source claims.

A new source has revealed to PEOPLE that it was "very difficult" for Reese Witherspoon to accept that her husband, Jim Toth and she were "two very different people."

The source also told the outlet that Toth, 52, "prefers less frenzy," meanwhile Witherspoon, 47, "has her hand in a lot of pots."

"They've been spending less and less time together while she was working," and after a decade of getting married, they recently "found themselves with fewer interests in common," the source added.

The source describes the Pleasantville actress as "headstrong and focused" while Toth is said to be "more laid-back."